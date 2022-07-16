Plenty of events to chose from at the 2022 Buffalo County Fair

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, July 19

10 a.m. — Open class entries deadline.

1-7 p.m. — Open class entries drop-off.

Wednesday, July 20

1:30 p.m. — Open class fine arts & photography judging in Exhibit Building.

6-11 p.m. — Carnival starts. Wild Rider Wristbands available, $70, enables you to ride all week.

6-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open in the Exhibit Building.

6-9 p.m. — Girls Night Out, Exhibit Building. Includes pop-up shops, indoor vendors and food. Yoga class is $15.

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept. Bingo! stand open.

Thursday, July 21

9 a.m. — Open class farm and garden crops judging in Exhibit Building.

10 a.m — Open class plants and flowers, food, textile judging in Exhibit Building.

1-9 p.m. — Exhibit Building open to view open class exhibits.

2-4:30 p.m. — Special Needs Day including activities under the tent in the Buffalo Corral such as face painting, photo booth and sensory activities. Please register in advance at BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com.

4-6 p.m. — Sponsor party in the Buffalo Corral hosted by Buffalo County Farm Bureau featuring live music with The Innocence

5:30 p.m. — 4-H cake and pie auction in the Exhibit Building.

7:30 p.m. — Sawyer Brown performs in concert at the LandMark Implement Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15 plus fees. Please note the updated bag policy for the night of concert.

6-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open in the Exhibit Building.

6-11 p.m. — Carnival open.

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department BINGO! stand open.

10 p.m. — Free concert in Buffalo Corral featuring The Innocence.

Friday, July 22

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Open Class, 4-H, FFA exhibits Open in the Exhibit Building and Extension Building.

3 p.m.-11 p.m. — Carnival open.

4 p.m.-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open in the Exhibit Building.

5 p.m. — Beer garden open.

6 p.m. — Free concert in Buffalo Corral featuring Switchbak.

7:30 pm — Chase Rice with Jameson Rodgers performs in the LandMark Implement Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. $20-$55 plus fees. Please note the updated bag policy for the night of concert.

7 p.m.-Midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department BINGO! Stand open.

10 p.m. — Free concert in Buffalo Corral featuring Switchbak.

Saturday, July 23

9 a.m. — Draft horse competition in the Outdoor Arena.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Open Class, 4-H, FFA exhibit open in the Exhibit Building and Extension Building.

11 a.m. — Boozy Barre performs in the beer garden with Studios Group Fitness.

Noon-9 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open in the Exhibit Building.

3 p.m.-11 p.m. — Carnival open.

5 p.m. — Beer garden open.

6 p.m. — Free concert in Buffalo Corral featuring Tim Zach.

7:30 p.m. — Great White/Slaughter perform in the LandMark Implement Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. $25-$45 plus fees. Please note the updated bag policy for the night of concert.

7 p.m.-midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department BINGO! Stand open.

10 p.m. — Free concert in Buffalo Corral featuring Tim Zach.

Sunday, July 24

7:30 a.m. — Cowboy Church in the Exhibit Building.

10 a.m. — Flower clubs have display in place in Exhibit Building.

Noon-9 p.m. — Commercial, open class, 4-H, FFA exhibits open in the Exhibit Building and Extension Building.

1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull in the Exhibit Building.

3 p.m.-11 p.m. — Carnival open.

3 p.m. — Gates open for Demolition Derby.

5 p.m. — Beer garden open.

5 p.m. — Andersen Wrecking Demolition Derby. Gates open at 3 p.m. Advance: $12 general; $7 children. At the gate: $15 general; $10 children. Tickets available in Advance at the Fair Office.

7 p.m.-Midnight — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department BINGO! Stand open.

Monday, July 25

1 p.m. — 4-H Sale auction.

4-H Schedule of events:

Tuesday, July 19

8 a.m. — 4-H Dog show and agility course at Exhibit Building & East Arena.

9 a.m. — 4-H Small animal and cat show at Extension Building.

Wednesday, July 20

8 a.m. — 4-H Horse show at East Arena including speed events, English, showmanship and western.

8:30-11:30 am — Interview judging – 4-H Family and Consumer Science; Science and Technology.

9 a.m. — Lottery pig and lottery goat exhibitor interviews.

10 a.m. — 4-H Horticulture/Floriculture & Crops interview judging followed by exhibit judging at Extension Building.

1 p.m.-8 p.m. — 4-H Family and Consumer Science; Science and Technology non-Interview judging at Extension Building.

Thursday, July 21

1 p.m. — Cake walk.

2 p.m. — 4-H Dairy goat showmanship and judging followed by dairy showmanship and judging at Ag Pavilion.

3 p.m. — 4-H Clover Kid bucket calf show, bucket calf judging, feeder calves and jr. bulls judging at Ag Pavilion.

5:30 p.m. — 4-H Decorated cake and pie Auction at Exhibit Building.

Friday, July 22

8 a.m. — 4-H Sheep showmanship, 4-H breeding & market sheep judging followed by Clover Kid sheep show at Ag Pavilion; following the sheep show: Lottery goat showmanship, Goat showmanship, Breeding goats & market goat judging followed by Clover Kid goat show at Ag Pavilion.

Noon — Rabbit/poultry judging static exhibits in Rabbit/Poultry Barns.

Saturday, July 23

8 a.m. — 4-H Beef showmanship, breeding beef judging & market beef judging at Ag Pavilion.

8 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit showmanship & judging at Exhibit Courtyard.

10:30 am — 4-H Clover Kids show & tell at Extension Building.

Sunday, July 24

8 a.m. — 4-H Poultry showmanship & judging at Exhibit Courtyard.

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Lottery pig showmanship, Swine showmanship, Breeding gilts, and Market swing judging at Ag Pavilion.

5 p.m. — Presentation of 4-H outstanding awards & round robin showmanship contest.

Monday, July 25

11:30 am — 4-H Appreciation BBQ (prior to sale) at Extension Building; Sponsored by Bankers Association.

TBD — 4-H Premium livestock auction at Ag Pavilion: Sale order is swine, goat, sheep and beef.

Open class judging schedule:

All Judging takes place in the Exhibit Building unless otherwise noted.

Sunday, July 17

2 p.m. — Open class beer and wine judging.

Tuesday, July 19

1 p.m.-7 p.m. — Open class entries check in – Exhibit Building.

Wednesday, July 20

8 a.m.-Noon — Open class entries check in – Exhibit Building.

1:30 pm — Open Class Fine Arts and Photography Judging.

Thursday, July 21

9 a.m. — Open class farm and garden crops judging.

10 a.m. — Open class plants and flowers, foods, textiles judging.

1 p.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Building open to view open class exhibits.

Friday, July 22

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Building open to view open class exhibits.

Saturday, July 23

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Building open to view open class exhibits.

10 a.m. — Open class judging decorated cakes and pies.

Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. — Flower clubs have display in Exhibit Building.

Noon-9 p.m. — Exhibit Building open to view open class exhibits.

Monday, July 25

9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Release of all open class exhibits – NO EARLY RELEASE.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Open class premium checks released in Exhibit Building.