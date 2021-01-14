Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department raising money for new station in new location

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This time, the community is coming to the fire department’s rescue.

During the past few years, nearly $180,000 was donated through the Give Where You Live campaign. In 2020, $82,585 was donated.

PVFD also has seen success with approximately $200,000 in pledges and a fundraiser called “Buy A Bay.”

For a $50,000 donation over a five-year period, the donors will be honored with a plaque with their name on the bay of the new fire hall. So far, $30,000 has been donated by seven committed “Buy A Bay” donors.

These collective efforts are bringing the fire department closer to its goal of $500,000.

“We are trying to do this without a future tax increase,” Smith said. “So we are raising the funds ahead of time to know where our balance is, and then build within those constraints, instead of just building and sending the landowners a bill.”

The new fire hall will have plenty of space perched on top of a hill and out of the river’s reach. A Pleasanton resident donated a large lot on the north side of Pleasanton next to the water tower, where construction hopefully will begin in 2022.