Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department raising money for new station in new location

PLEASANTON — After decades of service, the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department is raising money for a larger station in a drier location.
Thanks to donations from the community, construction tentatively is set for 2022, and PVFD members say the facility is long overdue.
“It’s right next to the South Loup River in Pleasanton and in 2019, when the flooding hit in March, our fire hall was surrounded,” said Dave Fulton, who serves as the department safety and certification officer. “We evacuated our fire hall.
“The people in town know we’re in a really bad location, and we need to get out of the floodplain.”
Firefighters evacuated with supplies and equipment, but at one point the facility couldn’t be accessed during the floods.
The river isn’t the fire hall’s only concern.
“We’re just out of space,” said Dean Smith, PVFD’s treasurer. “We run over each other, and it’s unsafe for our personnel. There’s people coming in the door as other people are trying to go out the same door, responding to emergencies.”
Fire equipment sits outside the fire hall due to the lack of space, and firetrucks need to be moved out from behind pillars before they can drive out of the current fire hall.
This time, the community is coming to the fire department’s rescue.
During the past few years, nearly $180,000 was donated through the Give Where You Live campaign. In 2020, $82,585 was donated.
PVFD also has seen success with approximately $200,000 in pledges and a fundraiser called “Buy A Bay.”
For a $50,000 donation over a five-year period, the donors will be honored with a plaque with their name on the bay of the new fire hall. So far, $30,000 has been donated by seven committed “Buy A Bay” donors.
These collective efforts are bringing the fire department closer to its goal of $500,000.
“We are trying to do this without a future tax increase,” Smith said. “So we are raising the funds ahead of time to know where our balance is, and then build within those constraints, instead of just building and sending the landowners a bill.”
The new fire hall will have plenty of space perched on top of a hill and out of the river’s reach. A Pleasanton resident donated a large lot on the north side of Pleasanton next to the water tower, where construction hopefully will begin in 2022.
Anyone interested in donating to the effort may contact the Kearney Area Community Foundation at 308-237-3114.
PVFD also will host its annual pancake feed on Feb. 14 with proceeds going toward the new building.