Pleasanton tailgate to say 'thanks' to Buffalo County deputies

Pleasanton is cooking up hamburgers, hot dogs and some good will with an appreciation tailgate for the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department on Sept. 30.

 COURTESY

PLEASANTON — The village of Pleasanton is hosting an appreciation tailgate for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

A bulletin promoting the event explained the purpose for the tailgate: “These officers serve and protect us daily. Please plan to attend to show our community’s support and appreciation.”

The gathering will be on the northwest side of the Pleasanton football field before the Pleasanton vs. Arcadia/Loup City football game.

Burgers and hotdogs will be provided. Drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

