Pleasanton’s Cruise Farm adds hemp to list of grain, greenhouse crops

To harvest and process hemp, its levels of THC — the psychoactive component of cannabis — must be below 0.3% when pre-harvest samples are collected by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and tested. If a crop meets that standard, harvest must be completed within 15 days after the samples were taken.

The Nebraska State Hemp Plan says NDA will require all hemp testing above that limit to be destroyed and disposed of in accordance with the federal Controlled Substances Act and Drug Enforcement Administration regulations.

The timing is a balancing act because both THC and CBD increase as the crop matures, Cruise explained. Harvesting too early means a lower CBD percentage, but harvesting too late runs the risk of going over the THC limit.

He said his harvest is expected 30-45 days after plants began to flower, depending on the genetics, and he saw the first flowers in mid-August. So harvest probably will start by Oct. 1.

The processed CBD oil will be sold to wholesalers and also used in Sweetwater Hemp Company retail products sold from the plant and online.

“Customers can come here to a store shelf,” Cruise said. “We have our own website, so we will be able to sell online right out of the building.”