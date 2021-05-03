Pleasanton Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Vetter retiring after 23 years in education

PLEASANTON — Pleasanton Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Vetter didn’t originally start his career in education.

He graduated from Kearney State College in 1975 with a business degree, and upon graduation he joined the U.S. Navy. Vetter completed aviation officer candidate school, and he flew for the Navy for five years. After leaving the Navy, Vetter returned to Kearney to get his degree in education, and he began teaching in Taylor.

After teaching in Taylor for a year, Vetter was looking for a new teaching position when he received a call from his former commanding officer. He was hoping Vetter would consider coming back to the Navy.

“I got out of the Navy because I used to fly, and I would be gone for six months at a time. I would come home and be home for about a year, and then I’d be gone for six months at a time. Now that I had kids, I loved flying and I loved the Navy and I loved everything about it, but I didn’t think it was a great place to raise kids. Every three years I had to move and I was gone half of that time it seemed like,” he explained.

Vetter’s former commanding officer offered him a position in the Navy Reserve where he would only have to be gone one month out of the year. Vetter and his family moved to Glenview, Illinois, for the Navy, and they stayed there for the next five years.