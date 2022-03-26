Pleasanton man gets jail, $500 fine in solicitation of prostitution case

KEARNEY — A Pleasanton man has been forbidden from possessing any sexually explicit materials as part of his sentence for soliciting prostitution in Kearney.
Shawn Paitz, 49, was sentenced last week in Buffalo County Court to serve 15 days in jail, pay a $500 fine, and was placed on one-year probation for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution on Aug. 26, 2021. Under the standard conditions of his probation, Judge John Rademacher ordered Paitz, 49, to attend the 12-Step Recovery Program at least three times a week.
The sentence is similar to two other co-defendants in the case.
Paitz, along with two other men from Holdrege and Hastings, were arrested in Kearney as part of a multi-state operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol, where agencies from 12 states participated in “Operation United Front.” Across the 12-state area, the operation led to 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers, including two minor victims.
Charles Johnson, 69, of Holdrege is serving a one-year probationary sentence for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He was ordered to serve 16 days in jail and forbidden from viewing pornography.
James Hahn, 56, of Hastings is serving an 18-month probationary sentence for felony possession of methamphetamine and solicitation of prostitution in the incident. He also was ordered to serve 61 days in jail, pay a $500 fine, attend the 12-Step Recovery Program twice a week and not to view or possess any type of pornography.