Pleasanton, Holdrege men arrested in Kearney in undercover human trafficking operation

KEARNEY — More than 100 arrests were made Thursday in a multistate, undercover human trafficking operation. Three arrests, including men from Pleasanton, Holdrege and Hastings, were made at Kearney.

Shawn Paitz, 49, of Pleasanton, Charles Johnson, 68, of Holdrege, and James Hahn, 55, of Hastings each were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution, a misdemeanor. Hahn also was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, investigators with the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol conducted the multi-state operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol, where agencies from 12 states participated in “Operation United Front.” Across the 12-state area, the operation led to 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers, including two minor victims.

KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said, “This operation once again shows the effective work law enforcement can do when we collaborate toward the same goal. We know human trafficking may cross multiple jurisdictions and states, by working together on operations like this we can fight human trafficking more effectively.”