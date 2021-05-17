Pleasanton Girl Scouts help bridge communication gap with message signs

PLEASANTON — “Come play on the swings with me” is a simple request that children may ask friends on the playground.
But some students have difficulty verbalizing this message.
“We thought how they had trouble communicating and we just wanted to help,” said ninth grader Carly Chandler of Pleasanton.
On Friday evening, Pleasanton Girl Scout Troop 688 members installed communication signs at the school playground and at the community park. The signs have colorful icons that children can point at to indicate what they want to do, how they are feeling or answer questions.
“The purpose of this project is to bridge the communication gap between students that have difficulty speaking or expressing themselves,” said troop co-leader Kami Loeffelholz.
“This project is intended for students to communicate with other students and build friendships. Also, for teachers to help communicate with students on the playground.”
Colorful additions to the areas
The signs are AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) boards which provides a way to use pictures to support communication, said Cindy Long, speech language pathologist through Educational Service Unit 10.
“(The boards) can support communication without talking, but they can also provide an avenue for communication skills to develop.”
Backgrounds on the icons are color-coded. Feeling icons — hot, cold, tired, sad, happy, frustrated, etc. — are blue. Nouns, many of which indicate specific items on the playground or at the park, are in yellow. Verbs for a child to say they are hungry, hurt, want to play or to take a break are in pink.
Orange-backed icons can be used to ask for help, request “stop” or answer yes or no questions.
“This is a communication support for children who are nonverbal or have low verbal ability, that the child themselves can use or with adult support or peer support can help identify what a problem might be or what a communication need is,” Long said.
The communication boards at the school and park use many of the same symbols. The Girl Scouts said they saw examples of boards in other places online and chose additional icons that would personalize the boards to the Pleasanton sites.
The sign near the shorter equipment on the school playground, for example, includes symbols for the tire swing, music area, basketball, chalk and “inside,” with a drawing of a school.
At the park, a child can indicate if he or she would like to use the baseball diamond or splash park, go to the picnic tables or go home. That sign is located behind a bench, near the main playground equipment, where a younger child could climb on the bench to reach icons at the top of the board.
“The girls felt that putting a sign at the park would be a great opportunity for anyone to use the board ...,” Loeffelholz said. “If a child has a language barrier, they can use the icons on the signs to communicate what they want to do or their feelings. If a child is upset and unable to communicate their feelings or needs, the icons can be used to communicate. The sign can also be used for young children learning to talk and using a visual with words.”
Total cost of the project was $800, paid for through a grant the troop obtained from the Pleasanton Community Grant Fund, which receives funds through the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s annual Give Where You Live campaign. Miller Signs in Kearney printed the 2-foot by 4-foot signs. Tracy Brummer at Pleasanton Public Schools helped get the digital images to Miller Signs.
Long process
The Girl Scouts began to discuss the signs in fall 2019 as they were pursuing a Silver Award for their troop.
“It started because we wanted to do a Silver Award and we knew that children needed help communicating if they couldn’t communicate, so we thought that a communication board would be a good idea,” said ninth-grade Girl Scout Maeli Martenson of Pleasanton.
“Silver Award is the second highest award that you can get,” said seventh grader Lillie Eichholz. “The highest you can get is a ... Gold Award. We’ve already gotten our Bronze Award (for starting a community food pantry). And as you go along, the award projects get harder.”
Throughout the process, they visited with Long, who provides speech and language services at Pleasanton Public Schools. She used Boardmaker software to help the girls determine the messages they wanted children to convey and the corresponding icons that could go on the signs.
The icons are ones that Long uses to create visuals at the school, so the students are familiar with the pictures and their meanings. Boardmaker granted the troop permission to use the symbols on the signs.
“I thought it was pretty amazing that this group of girls would consider taking on this project and to think of the needs of children to communicate in the play setting,” Long said.
The Scouts presented the project to the village board and school board in spring 2020, and the girls said members thought the signs were a good idea.
Village board Chairman Michael Stubbs said the board generally is supportive of Girl Scouts’ projects to help them earn their badges.
“I think the sign can be useful in some circumstances,” he said.
Also that spring, COVID concerns caused the school and other entities to shut down. The girls couldn’t meet in person to continue their plans.
“We put it on hold for a little while,” Chandler said, then they resumed plans when it was safe again to meet as a group.
Long commended the girls for continuing the process after the COVID interruption.
“I was really proud of the girls for sticking with this project,” she said. “They demonstrated some good perseverance with the project despite some obstacles.”
After about a year and a half since they started their plans, the girls said Friday they felt relief to finally put the finished product into the ground. They affixed the signs to the posts, dug holes, put the posts in the ground and put cement around the posts.
“We’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” Chandler said.
The girls liked the new signs and declared them “cool.”
“I really like the way the colors coordinated with the signs,” Chandler said.