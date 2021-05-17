Pleasanton Girl Scouts help bridge communication gap with message signs

Backgrounds on the icons are color-coded. Feeling icons — hot, cold, tired, sad, happy, frustrated, etc. — are blue. Nouns, many of which indicate specific items on the playground or at the park, are in yellow. Verbs for a child to say they are hungry, hurt, want to play or to take a break are in pink.

Orange-backed icons can be used to ask for help, request “stop” or answer yes or no questions.

“This is a communication support for children who are nonverbal or have low verbal ability, that the child themselves can use or with adult support or peer support can help identify what a problem might be or what a communication need is,” Long said.

The communication boards at the school and park use many of the same symbols. The Girl Scouts said they saw examples of boards in other places online and chose additional icons that would personalize the boards to the Pleasanton sites.

The sign near the shorter equipment on the school playground, for example, includes symbols for the tire swing, music area, basketball, chalk and “inside,” with a drawing of a school.