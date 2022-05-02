Pleasanton Girl Scout built, filled shed for church kids

PLEASANTON — Payden Tracy knew in the fifth grade she wanted to earn her Gold Award in Girl Scouts.

Tracy joined Girl Scouts in the fourth grade at the encouragement of Pleasanton Girl Scout Troop 688 leader Kami Loeffelholz. Achieving the highest award in Girl Scouts and her bond with Loeffelholz were the reasons Tracy decided to stick with Girl Scouts.

“She’s always been there for me. I love talking to her. She’s like the best person ever, and I wouldn’t want to leave her,” Tracy explained. “I heard about the Gold Award when I think I was in fifth or sixth grade. ... I’m like, ‘I want this.’ And once I get on something, it’s kind of hard to get me away from it.”

To qualify for a Gold Award, a Girl Scout must be in 9-12 grade; registered as a Girl Scout Senior or Ambassador; and have completed two Senior or Ambassador Journeys or have earned the Girl Scout Silver Award and completed one Senior or Ambassador Journey.

Tracy’s journey to her Gold Award began in fifth grade when she and Troop 688 earned the Bronze Award by making homemade dog treats, cat items and toys for animals at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. She earned the Silver Award with the troop in a project called “Small Town Pride.” The troop cleaned Rosalia Klein Park in Pleasanton, placed flag poles in downtown Pleasanton and learned flag etiquette.

Tracy took several trips with Girl Scouts to South Dakota, Estes Park, Iowa and Nebraska National Forest at Halsey. When she began to consider what she could do to earn the Gold Award, she thought of another program that she took part in as a child at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church.

“There is a Kids for Christ program, which I was in since I was in first grade. You age out at sixth grade. So seventh, eighth, all the way up, I was just a helper,” she explained.

Through the years, she saw the kids’ activity equipment and outdoor toys begin to wear down. The church also didn’t have a place to adequately store the toys. She decided to provide them with more supplies and a place to store it all that would be long-lasting.

“I want to fix that. I want to get some more activities for them, help them learn a little bit better. Because the teachers were having to spend a lot of their own money instead of having all the supplies necessary,” Tracy said.

She started on the project in June. She initially approached the church’s administrative council about the idea, and they immediately approved it. She worked with the Village of Pleasanton to get building permits for a shed. To raise money for the project, she spoke in front of the church’s congregation, and they gave her all the funds she needed that day.

“I was very, very surprised how the congregation was just like, ‘Absolutely.’ In one day, and it was all good,” she said.

It took a few months to get all the supplies they needed to build the shed. With the help of her dad, Mike, and family friends, Brent Janitscheck and Jeff Klein, the 8-foot x 8-foot shed was completed in two days in February. She stocked the shed with basketballs, volleyballs, footballs, kickball equipment, bubbles and chalk.

Tracy had taken a shop class as a freshman where they built a shed, but that was the extent of her experience with construction.

“My favorite part was probably the actual building of it. I got to spend a lot of time with my dad, and I learned a lot. I also learned that I was using a drill wrong,” Tracy said with a laugh.

Tracy will receive her award at the end of this month in Columbus. She plans to attend Wayne State College in the fall to major in marketing as well as Spanish or broadcast journalism. Tracy’s involvement in Girl Scouts has played an important role in shaping who she is as a person.

“I’ve definitely gained a lot of passion for things. ... I’m very passionate, very goal-oriented,” she said. “I’ve definitely learned that through Girl Scouts (about) goals, like fundraising. ‘We need this much. I’m gonna double it. We need to do this. I’m going to do it.’”