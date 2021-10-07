Pleasanton Girl Scout builds "Buddy Bench" for school friends

The Bronze Award is for Girl Scouts who are in fourth or fifth grade and have earned their Journey badge.

Eichholz presented her idea for the bench to the Pleasanton Board of Education. Her dad, Ted, helped her research online to find the right bench. She began working on the project last fall with her dad.

Sanding was her least favorite part of building the bench, but she kept working to finish the bench.

“If you want someone to play with or talk to, I think it’s important to have a couple of people that you trust,” she said about the uses for the bench.

Eichholz spent more than 20 hours working on the project, and she already has seen people using the bench at the school. She plans to take a little break on projects for now, but she eventually wants to receive the Girl Scouts’ Silver and Gold awards.

“Bronze and Silver can both be done as group work. That’s one reason I really feel Josie stood out because she did all of this by herself. Typically, you can do it with your troop. I’m really proud of her for that,” Loeffelholz said.

email 1 ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com