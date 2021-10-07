Pleasanton Girl Scout builds "Buddy Bench" for school friends

PLEASANTON — The bright red bench near the playground at Pleasanton Public Schools provides a place for students to sit when they are taking a break or waiting for someone to play with them.
The Buddy Bench was provided to the school by Pleasanton sixth grader Josie Eichholz.
Eichholz, 11, built the bench as a project for Girl Scouts. She was awarded the Bronze Award for the project.
Eichholz joined Girl Scouts in kindergarten as a Daisy, and she is now a cadet in Troop 688. When Eichholz began brainstorming ideas for her Bronze Award project, she wanted to do something to tie into a project the elder Girl Scouts had completed for their Silver Award.
“The older girls just finished a Silver Award project. ... They worked with the speech pathologist here to have an icon sign out on the playground so kids who have trouble communicating can point at the different icons because we do have some students in the building that are nonverbal,” said troop co-leader Kami Loeffelholz.
The signs are augmentative and alternative communication boards that provide a way to use pictures to support communication, said Cindy Long, speech language pathologist through Educational Service Unit 10 in a previous Hub article.
The troop hoped to add a Buddy Bench in conjunction with the ACA signs, and Eichholz wanted to take it on for her Bronze Award project.
The Bronze Award is for Girl Scouts who are in fourth or fifth grade and have earned their Journey badge.
Eichholz presented her idea for the bench to the Pleasanton Board of Education. Her dad, Ted, helped her research online to find the right bench. She began working on the project last fall with her dad.
Sanding was her least favorite part of building the bench, but she kept working to finish the bench.
“If you want someone to play with or talk to, I think it’s important to have a couple of people that you trust,” she said about the uses for the bench.
Eichholz spent more than 20 hours working on the project, and she already has seen people using the bench at the school. She plans to take a little break on projects for now, but she eventually wants to receive the Girl Scouts’ Silver and Gold awards.
“Bronze and Silver can both be done as group work. That’s one reason I really feel Josie stood out because she did all of this by herself. Typically, you can do it with your troop. I’m really proud of her for that,” Loeffelholz said.
