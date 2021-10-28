Pleasanton church bazaar set for November 7

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton United Methodist Church will have a bazaar 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7.
The event includes a country store, auction and a mushroom steak dinner with all the trimmings.
Carryout is available by calling 308-388-2500. Pickup will be at the west kitchen door.
For more information, contact Corliss Dixon at 308-627-5734 or corlissdd@gmail.com.
