Platte Valley Medical Clinic offering flu shot clinic

Editor's Note

A previous version inaccurately state that the clinic would be a drive-up event. It is a walk-in flu shot clinic.

KEARNEY — Platte Valley Medical Clinic, 816 22nd Ave., will have a flu shot clinic 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and 5-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday (Sept. 28-30).

No appointment is necessary. Patients should bring their insurance card and their masks. People who are uninsured may call the clinic at 308-865-2808 for pricing.

