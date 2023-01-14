Platte River whooping crane aerial survey taking flight in March

KEARNEY – The whooping crane population is growing!

Platte River Recovery Implementation Program is readying to start this year's round of whooping crane aerial survey flights.

The flights take place from March 6 to April 29 along the Platte River, between Chapman and Lexington, and from Oct. 9 to Nov. 15.

The surveys have been conducted by Kearney-based Headwaters Corporation yearly since 2007.

The primary work of Headwater is working with endangered species on the Platte River, and it also serves as a "middle ground" between U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, conservation organizations and water users.

Mallory Jaymes, a biologist with Headwaters, monitors the whooping crane population along the Platte River.

"Two aerial planes fly the river every spring and fall. It's pretty intensive," she said. "First thing in the morning, we try to catch the birds on the river, because that's our best chance. Once they leave the river to go feed, it's anyone's guess where they went."

Pilots are trained to distinguish the cranes from air.

"We help them identify pelicans and swans versus whooping cranes, which can be difficult," she said. "We also have someone designated for each airplane on the ground, so when they found something that could be whooping cranes, but there's a little uncertainty, we have a person nearby so they can do a check."

She added, "They try to stay at least a half mile away, if possible, as we're not allowed to disturb whooping cranes."

Habitat metrics are also measured, including where the cranes are using the river.

"We're working on our second habitat analysis," said Jaymes. "We figure out what the areas they're using have in common, and what seems to be the most important to them."

According to Jaymes, the whooping crane population at Platte is growing.

The count taken last winter was 543 cranes, she said.

The information is highly beneficial to the agency's efforts.

Specifically, they're trying to determine what brings the cranes to the Platte, if it's location or the landscape in general, or something else.

"We keep track of not just the number of birds," said Jaymes. "We try to use the proportion of the population, because if we just say we're getting more birds that are stopping on the Platte, it wouldn't portray our efforts because the population is increasing."

She added, "You would naturally believe you'd get more birds stopping anyways because there are more of them."

They use population estimate data from USFWS and apply it to the population that arrives at the Platte each season to see if there's an increasing trend, said Jaymes.

"There hasn't been yet. It's not decreasing or increasing that we can tell, but that's something we're trying to decide," she said. "Our objective is to contribute to the survival of whooping cranes. The only way we can measure that, at this point in time, is to hopefully increase the amount of use on the Platte River."

Challenges come with gathering the data sometimes.

"Some seasons we have terrible weather and we'll have cancellations, and if we don't get the planes up, it's hard to get a count for the day," she said. "We will send out ground crews if that happens to a common area to search, if we had cranes there the day before. This season, the weather was very cooperative, so we had a thorough survey."

For more information, visit platteriverprogram.org/target-species/whooping-crane.