Plans to be revealed Tuesday encouraing more development in downtown Kearney

KEARNEY — The city’s central business district — Downtown Kearney: The Bricks — is in the midst of a historic transformation, said a city of Kearney official who on Tuesday will reveal plans to encourage additional development.

“This is truly a historic era to witness the reinvestment occurring in downtown Kearney as the Bricks serves as the heart of our community,” said Brenda Jensen, director of the city’s Developmental Services Department. “All of these amazing projects occurring will ensure it (downtown) remains a vital aspect of Kearney.”

In a memo to city council members, Jensen said the city recently awarded $175,000 in downtown rehabilitation grants, and, in turn, the 14 recipients invested an additional $800,000 of their own money to further modernize and revitalize their places of business.

“Downtown property owners are very busy with their own projects, including eight active building permits, and significant sign, awning and cosmetic interior upgrades that are ongoing,” Jensen said.

To complement and encourage those types of changes, the city has conducted a number of listening sessions with business owners, Jensen said. Based on ideas shared during those sessions, she said the city staff has created a five-point plan to implement during 2022.