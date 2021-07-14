Planned street closures for Kearney's Cruise Nite events

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced the closure of the following streets and parking lots beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday to accommodate Cruise Nite:

- Central Avenue from Railroad Street to 25th Street;

- 24th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A;

- 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue A;

- 21st Street from First Avenue to Avenue A;

- Parking lot west of Cunningham’s Journal;

- City Hall parking lot – south of Kearney Glass;

- Parking lot north of the Museum of Nebraska Art.

City staff members will use barricades prior to the event and designate the areas listed as having parking prohibited during the event times, to control parking in blocked areas. This designation provides the ability to tow vehicles from the area.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday going north on Central Avenue and dispersing at 31st Street.