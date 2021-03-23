Pizza in 5 minutes or less is promise of Kearney's new Billy Jack's

KEARNEY — Some diners may be challenged deciding what they like best among the subs, salads and pizzas they’ll discover at Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub, which will open soon at 810 Third Ave.
Billy Jack’s is the brainchild of Bill Winberg, who has taken most of what he’s learned in 25 years of managing restaurants and rolled it into an eatery he believes will rewrite the description of fast casual dining. He can’t wait for Billy Jack’s grand opening on April 12.
“I’m looking for proof of my concept. I’m excited about the public comments,” said Winberg, Billy Jack’s president and CEO.
“We strive to provide a fast, fun, family-oriented environment while keeping it classy,” Winberg said.
Subs, salads and pizzas anchor the menu. It’s bolstered with specialty subs and salads, wings, dessert pizzas and other fun food. Guests can design their own pizzas, subs and salads, and order from the bar, which features cocktails, name-brand beers and 14 regional craft beers.
With ovens that cook pizzas in 2½ minutes, Billy Jack’s promises that every order will be ready in five minutes or less.
Guests of legal age also may play keno if they dine in, but it had better be a fast game.
“We are a new concept of fast casual dining,” stresses Winberg.
He said his plans for rapidly prepared orders may be ambitious, but he’s surrounded himself with veterans. Operations manager Jerry Cox is a 40-year veteran.
Assistant manager Harley Huryta has 13 years, and HR, training and marketing director Cortney Wiseman has eight years of experience.
In addition to Winberg’s 25 years as a regional operations manager, he has done business consulting and motivational speaking. He plans to offer his staff a unique compensation package in which everyone makes more than minimum wage and shares all tips. He wants employees to share in the company’s success and advance to positions of greater responsibility as the Billy Jack’s chain expands.
Billy Jack’s will have a staff of 40.
“We will retrain people’s brains on how restaurants operate. It’s going to be different. We’re focused on efficiency. We can pump out 200 pizzas an hour,” Winberg said.
Monday was installation day for equipment. On Wednesday the furniture arrives. On Friday food will be delivered.
Two soft openings are planned prior to the grand opening April 12.
Billy Jack’s will offer drive-thru, delivery, curbside pickup, dine in and full bar.
“You can be in and out in 15 minutes,” Winberg said.
Breakfast will be 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m. for drive-thru only. The dining room opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
Winberg admits that Billy Jack’s has broad menu with plenty to like. However, he doesn’t hesitate answering when asked what is his favorite item is. “My favorite is ‘POPPER-oni,’ It’s main flavor profile is bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers.”