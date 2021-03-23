Pizza in 5 minutes or less is promise of Kearney's new Billy Jack's

KEARNEY — Some diners may be challenged deciding what they like best among the subs, salads and pizzas they’ll discover at Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub, which will open soon at 810 Third Ave.

Billy Jack’s is the brainchild of Bill Winberg, who has taken most of what he’s learned in 25 years of managing restaurants and rolled it into an eatery he believes will rewrite the description of fast casual dining. He can’t wait for Billy Jack’s grand opening on April 12.

“I’m looking for proof of my concept. I’m excited about the public comments,” said Winberg, Billy Jack’s president and CEO.

“We strive to provide a fast, fun, family-oriented environment while keeping it classy,” Winberg said.

Subs, salads and pizzas anchor the menu. It’s bolstered with specialty subs and salads, wings, dessert pizzas and other fun food. Guests can design their own pizzas, subs and salads, and order from the bar, which features cocktails, name-brand beers and 14 regional craft beers.

With ovens that cook pizzas in 2½ minutes, Billy Jack’s promises that every order will be ready in five minutes or less.

Guests of legal age also may play keno if they dine in, but it had better be a fast game.