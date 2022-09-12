Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction

MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction.

Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum.

“It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all excess that is in storage and has been in storage for 50 to 60 years,” said Larry Wilcox, Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation Board President. “We feel that is something that can be utilized by someone else.”

For the past year, the foundation board has been working to revitalize the nonprofit museum. With upkeep for 28 buildings, the board aims to establish an endowment fund for Pioneer Village.

“Museums have a hard time just going on entry fees. What we are looking to do is to get some things done and get some money put away to continue to operate during slow times,” explained Wilcox.

Big Iron Auctions is hosting the online auction, and it will remain open until Thursday. A large variety of items are available, including an array of wagon wheels, buggies, horse-drawn carriages, Pioneer Village signs, tractors and cars.

One item, an 1876 Otto horizontal stroke 1 cylinder gas engine, currently has a bid of $226,250. The museum already has one of the engines on display.

Interest in items on the auction have come from across the nation, including Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Florida. Wilcox has even spoke with someone in Australia interested in wooden wagon wheels.

As volunteers combed through the off-site storage buildings, they found a few items that were placed with current displays. Some items have been put back into storage and will be auctioned at a different time. Wilcox expects the museum has enough pieces in storage for two more auctions to be held at later dates.

“Mr. Warp did a good job of putting things away and putting things in the museum. We feel there is something out there for somebody,” Wilcox said.