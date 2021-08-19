Pioneer Village board takes steps to improve facilities, grounds

“The neat thing about this village is we provided a restaurant, motel and a museum. You come over here, go through here, go have lunch and go back to the room and rest. ... We provided a really good facility,” said board President Larry Wilcox.

The board along with a variety of community members came together in July for a strategic planning meeting.

“All of our grants basically ask what is our strategic plan? We basically had to put that together — what we are doing and what is going on,” said Wilcox. “We put our plan together. Now we are on our first 90 days of saying, ‘This is what we are doing.’ That is why we are painting, mowing or cleaning up or moving some stuff around.”

The three primary objectives in the first 90 days is revenue production, community involvement and enhancing the look and feel of Pioneer Village.

“We thought that those were things that had to happen in the first 90 days to start making a difference in the eyes of members of the community and to finance some of the things that needed to be done,” Kershner said.

The foundation board has had 41 citizens express interest in volunteering at the museum. They hope to find groups who would be interested in adopting a building or part of the village and to help maintain it.