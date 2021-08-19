Pioneer Village board takes steps to improve facilities, grounds

MINDEN — During Harold Warp Pioneer Village’s glory days, there would be employees designated to place bumper stickers on visiting cars.
They would receive 2 cents per car in the summer. In two days, those workers would receive more in a weekend than those who worked all week long.
“It testifies to the number of cars that were here,” said Jerry Kershner, volunteer coordinator at Pioneer Village.
On Monday, a few cars from Utah, Oklahoma and Kansas sat in front of the museum, but the museum was relatively quiet. Members of the Harold Warp Pioneer Village Board hope to return it to the bustling destination it once was.
After the death of Skip Warp, Harold Warp’s son, in December, the foundation board was restructured and added new members. The board has been taking the steps to revitalize the Minden museum that features more than 50,000 items on 20 acres.
In recent years, the museum has received enough funds to keep the doors open, but the board members want to restore the site to its former glory.
“The first 90 days, we are trying to just wake up the local community and paint for them positive pictures of what this village means to the community,” said Kershner.
The museum was founded by Harold Warp in 1953. Pioneer Village features 12 historic buildings around the circular green space, a steam carousel, antique tractors, an art collection, antique cars, airplanes and much more. There is also a motel and campground on the site.
“The neat thing about this village is we provided a restaurant, motel and a museum. You come over here, go through here, go have lunch and go back to the room and rest. ... We provided a really good facility,” said board President Larry Wilcox.
The board along with a variety of community members came together in July for a strategic planning meeting.
“All of our grants basically ask what is our strategic plan? We basically had to put that together — what we are doing and what is going on,” said Wilcox. “We put our plan together. Now we are on our first 90 days of saying, ‘This is what we are doing.’ That is why we are painting, mowing or cleaning up or moving some stuff around.”
The three primary objectives in the first 90 days is revenue production, community involvement and enhancing the look and feel of Pioneer Village.
“We thought that those were things that had to happen in the first 90 days to start making a difference in the eyes of members of the community and to finance some of the things that needed to be done,” Kershner said.
The foundation board has had 41 citizens express interest in volunteering at the museum. They hope to find groups who would be interested in adopting a building or part of the village and to help maintain it.
“If we can get a community group to for example adopt the People’s Store, then among themselves they could assign responsibilities to members to clean, to polish, to make the thing look attractive and presentable,” Wilcox said. The museum also is accepting donations. They have received donations from Bill Seibert of Fisher Roofing in Kearney to replace two buildings’ roofs. Foundation board member Al Lux of Minden has raised funds to replace the roof on the fire hall, and he has taken on the building as his own personal project.
Other immediate priority for Pioneer Village is to remove or repair the museum’s many signs at the site and along the highways and interstate.
“The signs are among the things that we have identified that is part of the cosmetic refresh. We have to upgrade,” Kershner said. “Our focus is fairly immediate inside the village because that is where we influence the community to see that we are trying to make a difference. I think there is general agreement that there are plenty of signs that do more harm than good.”
The board has received bids to tear down the restaurant, which has not been operational in seven years, and they are having the motel inspected to see if it is worth saving, Wilcox said. They also plan to update the museum’s website and to eventually have marketing and fundraising campaigns.
The board is hoping to receive grants, and Minden Opera House Executive Director Marcy Brandt is the museum’s grant writer.
As Wilcox, Kershner and Lux sat a picnic table in Pioneer Village’s shaded circle, they envisioned the events they could potentially have at the museum in the future such as barbecue competitions, city band concerts and Christmas festivities.
Wilcox reflected on his days as a youth seeing Pioneer Village be built and come to life.
“It’s amazing what I watched over the years. That’s why I’m here. I have a love for the village. I hope the community steps forward,” he said.