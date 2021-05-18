Pinnacle Bank to break ground on new facility in north Kearney

KEARNEY — John Hoggatt said he and his staff at Pinnacle Bank are excited to take the next big step for their business — a new stand-alone building.

For the past year Pinnacle Bank has been housed in the strip mall at 323 W. 11th St. in south Kearney, but the bank’s address will change in about 12 months.

On Wednesday, Pinnacle Bank will break ground at 5404 Second Ave.

Hoggatt, Pinnacle’s market president, anticipates contractor BD Construction will complete the 7,100-square-foot facility in time for a grand opening in May 2022.

The new bank and grounds in north Kearney will be worth more than $5 million.

“It’s a great community bank,” Hoggatt said about the many Pinnacle locations dotting south-central Nebraska. In all, there are 88 locations in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Branches that are closest to Kearney are in Grand Island, Hastings, Lexington, Elwood and Aurora.

Hoggatt said it has been Pinnacle’s tendency to expand by purchasing local banks, but Kearney holds the distinction of having started from scratch.