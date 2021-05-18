Pinnacle Bank to break ground on new facility in north Kearney

KEARNEY — John Hoggatt said he and his staff at Pinnacle Bank are excited to take the next big step for their business — a new stand-alone building.
For the past year Pinnacle Bank has been housed in the strip mall at 323 W. 11th St. in south Kearney, but the bank’s address will change in about 12 months.
On Wednesday, Pinnacle Bank will break ground at 5404 Second Ave.
Hoggatt, Pinnacle’s market president, anticipates contractor BD Construction will complete the 7,100-square-foot facility in time for a grand opening in May 2022.
The new bank and grounds in north Kearney will be worth more than $5 million.
“It’s a great community bank,” Hoggatt said about the many Pinnacle locations dotting south-central Nebraska. In all, there are 88 locations in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Branches that are closest to Kearney are in Grand Island, Hastings, Lexington, Elwood and Aurora.
Hoggatt said it has been Pinnacle’s tendency to expand by purchasing local banks, but Kearney holds the distinction of having started from scratch.
“In Grand Island and Kearney they started the banks from scratch. The only other one where they started from scratch is Columbus,” Hoggatt said. “Pinnacle is extremely happy to be in Kearney.”
Other members of the Pinnacle team are Senior Vice President Bryan Moore and vice presidents Bob Huddleston, Curt Ott, Randy and Robyn Jackson and Lisa Wicht. April Myers is the branch manager and Nikki Masek is the administrative assistant. Hoggatt said Kearney also shares some staff members with Hastings and Grand Island.
Groundbreaking for the new bank will be 2 p.m. Wednesday northeast of Hy-Vee. An open house will be planned later.
Farmer brothers George and Tom Dinsdale founded Pinnacle Bank in 1938 after the only bank in Palmer closed. Roy and Jack, George Dinsdale’s sons, started expanding the family owned bank in 1959 by buying the bank in Neligh. During the 1960s and 1970s, the Dinsdales acquired banks in rural communities across Nebraska. In 1976 they bought their first out-of-state location in Kansas.
Pinnacle entered the Omaha and Lincoln markets and opened its operations and data center in 1994. The first Missouri bank opened in 1999, and Pinnacle introduced online banking in 2000.
Hoggatt said banking decisions, “as well as how we support our local communities beyond our branch walls, are decided by people who are a part of and have a vested interest in the community.”