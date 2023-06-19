KEARNEY — After having surgery at Kearney Regional Medical Center, John Stewart couldn’t say enough about the hospital and its staff.

“The support of the medical staff was truly outstanding. It was perhaps the best I’ve ever experienced,” he wrote to KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun earlier this year.

He believed that all that was missing at KRMC was a vibrant volunteer program, so he suggested that to Calhoun, too.

Now, thanks to Stewart’s efforts, KRMC is launching its new Volunteer Services Program. The pilot program is being spearheaded by Stewart and Patti Calhoun, wife of Bill Calhoun. She is a former health care provider and hospital volunteer herself.

One of the first volunteer positions being created is that of a family care host who will assist relatives and friends of surgery patients in the surgery waiting area.

The host will answer questions and provide support. He or she might fetch a cup of coffee, offer a comforting hug, deliver items or accompany visitors in wheelchairs.

KRMC had no volunteer program when it was founded in 2014 because it was a for-profit institution, but in early 2022, it became part of the nonprofit Bryan Health in Lincoln, making a volunteer program possible.

“Volunteers can assist the medical professionals at KRMC by assuming some tasks and allowing them to concentrate on making patients whole,” Stewart wrote to Bill Calhoun.

Stewart knows all about volunteering. He volunteered for six years at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida. There, as vice president of volunteer operations, he supervised 325 volunteers. Those efforts earned him a place in the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame.

A retiree with 27 years in the military and a former commander of VFW Post 759 in Kearney, Stewart also volunteered for three years at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Both Stewart and his wife are cancer survivors who understand difficulties faced by patients and family members when a serious medical issue arises. They’re also well aware that the demands placed on hospital staff leave little time for extraneous tasks.

Overseeing the efforts of Stewart and Patti Calhoun is Amanda Polacek, KRMC’s marketing director. She has asked hospital employees for feedback on how volunteers could assist in their departments.

“The volunteers’ presence will create a warm and welcoming environment for our staff, visitors and, most importantly, our patients,” Polacek said.

Patti Calhoun added, “We've been educating the staff on how volunteers can help. We want to be very clear that volunteers can assist with tasks that keep the employees focused on patient care.”

Stewart envisions a vibrant volunteer program at KRMC. He believes that volunteering keeps him active and allows him to contribute to the well-being of the community.

“I am ecstatic that the program is being initiated,” he said.

Those who are interested in volunteering can call Polacek at 308-293-1123.

