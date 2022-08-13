 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

  • Updated
downed plane

The airplane was landed on the county roadway, resulting in some damage to the airplane.

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon.

At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.

Preliminary information indicates that a 52-year-old Smithfield man reported mechanical issues with the single engine Piper airplane, said a sheriff's office news release. The airplane was landed on the county roadway, resulting in some damage to the airplane.

The pilot was not injured and there were no other occupants. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were contacted, the release said.

The Buffalo County Highway department assisted the Sheriff’s Office. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

