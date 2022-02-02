Pillen campaign energized in Kearney by Farm Bureau's nod of approval

KEARNEY — Jim Pillen arrived at Kearney Regional Airport late Tuesday with his campaign energized by a major endorsement in the Republican race to become Nebraska’s next governor.
“This endorsement is a big, big deal. To earn the Farm Bureau’s endorsement is humbling,” Pillen said to a group of about 20 at Kearney Regional Airport early Tuesday evening. His campaign has taken him to all 93 Nebraska counties.
“Earning votes one voter at a time, that’s the Nebraska way,” Pillen added.
A Farm Bureau representative, political action committee chair Sherry Vinton, said Pillen is Farm Bureau’s “overwhelming choice” for the agricultural organization’s endorsement.
“Through our process, it was clear that our members believe Jim Pillen is the right person to lead our state into the future,” Vinton said in a press release announcing the endorsement.
“We are proud to offer him our endorsement and support as he seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination,” Vinton said.
“I’m honored to have the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the thousands of farming and ranching families it serves,” Pillen said. “I look forward to working with the Nebraska Farm Bureau to fix our broken tax code, strengthen our communities, grow our economy, preserve our family values, and make sure Nebraska farmers and ranchers can always be successful.”
Pillen said when Nebraska’s farmers do well, all Nebraskans do well.
Like most members of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Pillen is a farmer. He has built a successful swine operation and serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Appearing with Pillen at the airport Tuesday evening was Paul Kenney of Amherst. Kenney is the leader of the Kearney Area Ag Producers Alliance and current chair of the NU Regents.
“Everything he’s built is in Nebraska. That’s pretty cool. He’s focused on building Nebraska,” Kenney said about Pillen.
In addition to being a livestock producer, Pillen is a veterinarian, an entrepreneur and Christian conservative campaigning for the Republican nomination for governor.
“The key is taking care of kids, taxes, agriculture and values,” Pillen said. “The days of our communities shrinking are over.”
He was born and raised in Platte County and is a lifelong Nebraskan. According to his campaign, Pillen has created more than 1,000 jobs through Pillen Family Farms.
While attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he was a defensive back on the football team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science at UNL and a doctorate of veterinary medicine at Kansas State University.
He and Suzanne, his wife of more than 40 years, have four children and seven grandchildren. The Pillens live in Columbus and attend St. Isidore’s Catholic Church.
Farm Bureau members will be looking to Pillen to address tax and school funding reform, rural high-speed internet service and expanding markets for Nebraska agricultural products.
Tuesday’s stop at the Kearney airport was the last on Pillen’s statewide swing to announce the Farm Bureau endorsement. Pillen appeared at Lincoln, South Sioux City, North Platte, Scottsbluff and Kearney.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsement follows the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts.