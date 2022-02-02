Pillen campaign energized in Kearney by Farm Bureau's nod of approval

KEARNEY — Jim Pillen arrived at Kearney Regional Airport late Tuesday with his campaign energized by a major endorsement in the Republican race to become Nebraska’s next governor.

“This endorsement is a big, big deal. To earn the Farm Bureau’s endorsement is humbling,” Pillen said to a group of about 20 at Kearney Regional Airport early Tuesday evening. His campaign has taken him to all 93 Nebraska counties.

“Earning votes one voter at a time, that’s the Nebraska way,” Pillen added.

A Farm Bureau representative, political action committee chair Sherry Vinton, said Pillen is Farm Bureau’s “overwhelming choice” for the agricultural organization’s endorsement.

“Through our process, it was clear that our members believe Jim Pillen is the right person to lead our state into the future,” Vinton said in a press release announcing the endorsement.

“We are proud to offer him our endorsement and support as he seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination,” Vinton said.