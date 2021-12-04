Picture perfect: Photography a new angle for retired Kearney math teacher

KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Tom Shield barely knew how to turn on his camera. He’s learned a lot since then.
This summer, his photograph, “Moonlit Lightning,” was named Best in Show at the Nebraska State Fair. It also won three other awards: first in the weather division; division winner (grouped with other categories) and the People’s Choice Award.
Along with that, he received three firsts, two seconds, two thirds, one fourth, one fifth and two honorable mentions for other work he submitted.
All those awards might be hard to count even for a retired math teacher like Shield. He has entered — and won at least one award — every year for the last six years at the state fair, but this year’s tally topped them all. A photo he entered in 2019 was a division winner, which is just one step below Best of Show.
He enters the state fair simply to “see what judges think and to spur me on to do better. If you want to get better, take the risk and put it out there and see what other people think,” he said.
Best of Show
Shield photographed “Moonlit Lightning” last year as a full moon rose during a thunderstorm at night. He went out to a then-empty area near East 56th Street in northeast Kearney.
“New houses are there now, but I went out there to get the lightning. The storm was moving to the south, and there was a full moon. It’s not very often that you see clouds, lightning and full moon,” he said.
“There was a lot of luck to it. I’d never had another chance to do anything like this. Moons are easy to shoot, but to get both a moon and a thunderstorm in there at the same time, well, some luck is involved.
“But if you never go out, you never got a shot like that. Photography is like going fishing. Lots of times you go out and never get anything.”
A new challenge
When he retired nine years ago, Shield — who taught at Kearney High School for 27 years and at the old Kearney Junior High School for 15 years prior to that — wanted to find something challenging to replace 45 years of equations, angles and long division. “I wanted to indulge in something to keep me sharp, something I had to think about,” he said.
He had casually taken snapshots with his small camera, but “sometimes they’d turn out and sometimes they didn’t. I was never serious about it,” he said. But after he began to listen to friends who were into photography, “I realized it was a little more complicated than I thought.”
The first thing he did was buy a Canon 7D camera like one of his friends had. It was the newest Canon at the time.
“I wanted to make sure I learned how to take really good pictures. I’d heard people say they didn’t have good equipment, but I didn’t want that kind of excuse. I wanted good equipment so if the picture didn’t turn out, I couldn’t blame the camera,” he said.
He began by photographing birds, flowers and small animals because they were close to home, but soon he got restless and broadened his focus. “I still like to shoot birds; I shoot sandhill cranes in early spring. In January and February, I like to photograph eagles catching fish out at the J-2 power plant. I got my fill of eagles sitting in the trees.”
Tiny snowflakes
As he perfected his craft, he began focusing on tiny things, like hummingbirds and snowflakes. He approaches these photos with the skill and precision of a mathematician.
“Snowflakes are the most difficult because they’re so small. To photograph them well, you have to have really good snow. It’s best to go to North Dakota and Canada where they have better-quality snow. Our snow is really clumped together, and often, the wind isn’t blowing. Snowflakes are so small that there is very little room for error,” he said.
With snowflakes, he finds limitations regardless of what camera lens he uses because “a snowflake can be thinner than a sheet of paper.”
He admits snowflakes are “the hardest thing I’ve ever done. You have to have a special lens, a macro-lens, and if you use a light, it can’t be too hot or it will melt the snowflake. Here in Kearney, it’s overcast when it’s snowing, so I need a tremendous amount of light. Because it’s so cold, I often shiver and shake, but the depth of focus is so minute.”
He uses other techniques such as “focus stacking,” where he uses software to combine photos into one shot. “As small as it is, if I focus on the front of snowflake, its back won’t be in focus because of limitations of the lens. It’s very rare to get a good snowflake with one shot. “
But he loves the challenge of trying: “Technically I’m pretty good, but artistically, I often lack something. Good photos are not just clear and sharp but have things around the periphery to complete the composition.”
Macro-photography
During crane season, he’s out for three or four hours at a time, four or five times a week. He has driven six or seven hours to Wyoming to shoot sage grouse, then spend an entire day in the field trying to define and photograph them.
One August night, he was waiting outside Miller at sunset to shoot a comet when a lone windmill caught his attention, so he took a photo. Ditto when he saw a single eagle feather floating in Johnson Lake.
One summer afternoon he spotted a turtle sitting on a log at Cottonmill Lake. The turtle was reflected perfectly in the water, so Shield took a photo. “I could go out there 100 times and never see that again,” he said.
He savors macro-photography, or close-up shots, like zooming in on a bee pollinating a flower. “My goal is not only to get the shot, but to get the detail. That’s the artistic part. I used to focus just on the bee and not the flower, but flower makes it a better photo,” he said.
He has photographed hummingbirds, an autumn leaf from an ornamental pear tree, and a wild turkey near the old Grandpa’s Steakhouse. His dramatic close-up of a praying mantis ready to eat a fly won second place in the state fair this year.
He rarely photographs people. “When I shoot flowers and insects, I don’t have to be concerned with people being disappointed. There’s no pressure.”
Moving up
Since that first Canon 7D, he has graduated to a Canon R5 for its improved technology. He has joined an informal group of photographers who have been eager to help him master his craft.
He does not sell his photography. “If I sold pictures, it would seem more like a job. This is just fun. Some people have boats. I have a camera.”
He has taken several striking photos in black and white, such as a snow-frosted tree north of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, but color calls to him, even at night, such as a shot of lightning taken near The Archway.
“A storm was coming, and it looked like it was going to be lightning. I pick spots where I hope to see lightning. There’s never a guarantee lighting is going to be where you want it to be, so you have to be ready. You have to be waiting for it.”
Shield, who still teaches algebra to high-level fourth and fifth graders at Meadowlark Elementary, is sometimes joined on his photography jaunts by his wife Judy, who is retired after 52 years of teaching.
“I just like to get out and see God’s creation. There are a lot of beautiful things out there that people don’t take time to see,” he said. “I was always too busy swatting flies to see how beautiful they can be.”