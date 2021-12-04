Picture perfect: Photography a new angle for retired Kearney math teacher

“New houses are there now, but I went out there to get the lightning. The storm was moving to the south, and there was a full moon. It’s not very often that you see clouds, lightning and full moon,” he said.

“There was a lot of luck to it. I’d never had another chance to do anything like this. Moons are easy to shoot, but to get both a moon and a thunderstorm in there at the same time, well, some luck is involved.

“But if you never go out, you never got a shot like that. Photography is like going fishing. Lots of times you go out and never get anything.”

A new challenge

When he retired nine years ago, Shield — who taught at Kearney High School for 27 years and at the old Kearney Junior High School for 15 years prior to that — wanted to find something challenging to replace 45 years of equations, angles and long division. “I wanted to indulge in something to keep me sharp, something I had to think about,” he said.