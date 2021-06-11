Pickup-road grader crash in Sherman County sends one to hospital

LOUP CITY — One person was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan In Kearney Thursday after the pickup they were driving collided with a Sherman County road grader.

Around 10:29 a.m. the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was called to the collision near Ashton, east of Loup City, involving a silver Ford pickup and the road grader, according to the SCSO’s Facebook page. The driver of the road grader was uninjured.

The identity of the pickup driver hadn’t been released at press time, and their medical condition is unknown.