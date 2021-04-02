Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON — One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday drawing is holding a ticket worth $62,000.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $62,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor No. 5, 210 E Sixth St. in Lexington.
The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 05, 08, 09, 32, 37. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.