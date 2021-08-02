Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

As of Friday, just 49.9% of Nebraskans older than age 12 were fully vaccinated, an increase of just 0.4% from the week before.

“This is still pretty new,” Crandall said. “I’ve seen the uptick, but haven’t had time to digest it. Some patients never fully recovered from COVID, or they’re just beat up from COVID and have low resistance to other things. For instance, they had COVID and now they have pneumonia,” Crandall said.

He also said medical staffs are worn out from the 16-month pandemic.

“People need to put the emotion of politics away and pick up the logic of science, but some people still believe COVID doesn’t exist. I don’t know how you fix that,” he said.

Second wave is ‘smarter’

Menon compares COVID to the Spanish flu, which came in two waves 1918-20 and killed more than 600,000 people, primarily children, and adults younger than 30.

“The virus got smarter with the second wave,” he said. COVID has too, with the new delta virus being far more contagious than last year’s alpha virus.

“When we fight back, so does the virus. The virus is really effective at creating a more lethal version of itself. This is what viruses do,” he said.