Physical therapy helping seniors regain balance after COVID-19

KEARNEY — COVID-19 has a lot of curious side effects. Gary Hogg has learned that firsthand.
After spending several days in the ICU with symptoms of COVID-19 in December, his balance remains wobbly. Last month, his doctor referred Hogg to Family Physical Therapy to help get his equilibrium back.
“We’re seeing a lot of people over 65, especially those at high risk,” said Amanda Roberts, a physical therapist assistant at FPT. “They’ve been staying home to stay safe during the pandemic, but some are getting weak. We’re seeing more falls at home. This is starting to be a concern for the therapy community.”
Not long ago, she worked with a woman who had fallen at home and had broken her hip. “We’re seeing dizziness, too, especially after COVID. Sometimes their endurance is a lot less than it was before,” she said.
“Senior centers had lunches and exercise classes, but now, with senior centers being closed, people are home a lot more, and there’s an increased weakness and risk of falls. We’ve seen a lot more instability and weakness,” she said.
For patients reluctant or unable to get out of the house, FPT offers virtual visits by telehealth. Patients get a sheet with exercises, pictures and more. “As they progress, we can add to or modify the exercises as needed,” Roberts said.
Therapists also make house calls.
They go through the home with the patient and remove throw rugs and other obstacles that could pose a threat to safety. “It’s nice to have an outside perspective. Someone can come in and see what things look like,” Roberts said.
In the FPT facility at 620 E. 25th St., Roberts, who is also head coach of the girls golf team at Kearney Catholic High School, leads Hogg in three-times-a-week sessions that last from 45 minutes to an hour.
In early December, he thought he was getting a cold, but his symptoms lingered. Since his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, he got tested, too. He tested negative, “but that Saturday I crashed. I passed out in the bathroom. I finally rolled over and was trying to figure out how to get to the hospital,” he said.
When he got to the emergency room at CHI Health Good Samaritan, he was hospitalized.
“When they read my physical symptoms, they put me in the ICU because of COVID,” he said. “I felt like I didn’t have much oxygen in my lungs.”
Since recovering, he’s been struggling with his balance during activities as simple as walking down a grocery store aisle and scanning the shelves. “If I have to get up at night, I might walk around like a drunk,” he said.
Kerry Kile of Kearney has worked with Roberts, too. He was treated at FPT from last July through December. Diagnosed with mascular degeneration after an eye injury, he was injected with a shot in that eye. He then spent four days lying face down on a special chair he had rented for his treatment. He was allowed to get up for just 10 minutes each hour.
“I knew it was going to mess up my back, so I called Family Physical Therapy to get therapy lined up,” he said.
His treatment involved heat, ultrasound, massage and exercises.
“Physical therapy is not a fast process. It takes time. It’s slow healing. But they have different ways of exercising you wouldn’t think of yourself,” he said. “I felt safe there. They required masks and they were really careful about cleaning the equipment after every patient.”
Kile thinks he had COVID in December 2019, three months before the pandemic was officially declared last March. “They called it septic pneumonia. I had multiple issues after that, but immunity doesn’t last forever, so I try to be careful,” he said.
Best of all, his back pain is gone.