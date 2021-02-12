Physical therapy helping seniors regain balance after COVID-19

Therapists also make house calls.

They go through the home with the patient and remove throw rugs and other obstacles that could pose a threat to safety. “It’s nice to have an outside perspective. Someone can come in and see what things look like,” Roberts said.

In the FPT facility at 620 E. 25th St., Roberts, who is also head coach of the girls golf team at Kearney Catholic High School, leads Hogg in three-times-a-week sessions that last from 45 minutes to an hour.

In early December, he thought he was getting a cold, but his symptoms lingered. Since his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, he got tested, too. He tested negative, “but that Saturday I crashed. I passed out in the bathroom. I finally rolled over and was trying to figure out how to get to the hospital,” he said.

When he got to the emergency room at CHI Health Good Samaritan, he was hospitalized.

“When they read my physical symptoms, they put me in the ICU because of COVID,” he said. “I felt like I didn’t have much oxygen in my lungs.”