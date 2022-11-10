PHOTOS & VIDEO: A look back at election night

PHOTOS: Kearney Republican watch party at Eagles Club
Kearney Republicans celebrate at watch party
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party 2022
Republican watch party
Two separate ballot measures, one to implement photo ID for voting in future elections and another to gradually raise the minimum wage in Nebraska, were headed to victory Tuesday night.
A comprehensive list of unofficial results from Buffalo County's Nov. 8 election.
Derek Rusher, executive director of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, wins his first try at public office with a seat on the NPPD.
The unofficial final results Tuesday evening saw newcomer Paul Hazard with the most votes of 6,217 or 21.2%. Following behind Hazard was John D. Icenogle with 5,507 votes or 18.8%.