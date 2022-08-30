 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Veteran's Day at the Nebraska State Fair

Myles Kopcznski, 3, waves at the tractor drivers in the Nebraska State Fair’s Veteran’s Day celebration parade Tuesday evening.
The Nebraska State Fair Veteran’s Day celebration speaker Steven Floyd sets out the POW/MIA honorary recognition flag during the program inside the Heartland Event Center Tuesday.
The Nebraska State Fair Veteran’s Day celebration parade grand marshall Steven Floyd rides with his family in the celebration parade Tuesday at the fair.
This Korean Veteran does a little dance while his service branch music plays during the Nebraska State Fair celebration program at the Heartland Event Center Tuesday afternoon.
The Nebraska State Fair Veteran's Day celebration program was held inside the Heartland Event Center Tuesday.
Ron Kunze of Palmer drives his tractor pulling a float in the Nebraska State Fair Veteran's Day celebration parade Tuesday at the fair.
