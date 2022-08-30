 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day

Gary Piuckett performs during the Happy Together Tour concert during Older Nebraskans Day on Monday at the Nebraska State Fair. See more fair photos on Page A8.
The Vogues talk to the crowd between songs during the Happy Together Tour concert during Older Nebraskans Day on Monday at the Nebraska State Fair.
Springer spaniels Sadie (left) and Joker take it easy as members of the Garnder Horse Training team prepares clydesdales for the Sunday parade.
Boden Graham, 12, of Milligan and the Milligan 4-Hers club, walks off after his English chinchilla rabbit won Best of Breed in his class on Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair.
Kennedy Hall, 14, of Coleridge and the Pearl Creek 4-H club, grooms her Holland lop bunny, Phoenix, ahead of the rabbit show Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Sarah Jergens competes in the Dash For Cash barrel racing event at the US Foods Arena during the Nebraska State Fair Monday.
This dog works the cattle during the cattle dog Nebraska State Fair and Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials at the Nebraska State Fair Monday.
Nowear BMX's Blake Phillips performs a trick during Monday mornings show at the Nebraska State Fair.
The Older Nebraskans Day drew its usual big crowd to the Heartland Events Center on Monday. The concert was billed as a sellout, although there were a few seats remaining near the back of the floor level chairs.
The Association encouraged members of the audience to hold up their phones during a song during the Happy Together Tour concert Monday at the Nebraska State Fair.
