PHOTOS: National Night Out in Kearney

CHI Health Good Samaritan Emergency Medical Services employees Kaytlen Norrie, left, and Shelby Bock blow bubbles at the National Night Out event Tuesday night at Centennial Park in Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Department Officer Jon Alstrom acts as a bad guy in a police K9 demonstration at the annual National Night Out event Tuesday night at Centennial Park in Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Honza Morris, 8, pretends to talk on a CB radio in a Kearney Volunteer Fire Department truck as his parents Becky, left, and Cory Morris watch Tuesday night at the annual National Night Out event at Centennial Park in Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Barry Smalley, 3, giggles at his mom Tracy Smalley, right, as he is held by Kearney Police Department Lieutenant Derek Luke in a poice cruiser at the National Night Out event Tuesday night at Centennial Park in Kearney.
Honza Morris, 8, pretends to talk on a CB radio in a Kearney Volunteer Fire Department truck as his parents Becky, left, and Cory Morris watch Tuesday night at the annual National Night Out event at Centennial Park in Kearney.
Barry Smalley, 3, giggles at his mom Tracy Smalley, right, as he is held by Kearney Police Department Lieutenant Derek Luke in a poice cruiser at the National Night Out event Tuesday night at Centennial Park in Kearney.