featured top story
HALLOWEEN FUN

PHOTOS: Halloweenfest at Kearney's The Archway

The trackless train offered rides to participants at Halloweenfest at The Archway on Sunday.
Halloweenfest at The Archway was a fun-filled event.
Charlotte Doherty, 5, gets the job done quickly with a paint roller at Halloweenfest. Participants painted pumpkins, played yard games, rode on a hayrack and enjoyed other activities at the annual event at The Archway.
Aaliyah Doherty, 10, and her friend, Lina Lande, 9, work on painting their pumpkins at Halloweenfest at The Archway on Sunday. Aaliyah attended the event with her parents, Dennis and Logan Doherty, from Kearney. “It’s a fun activity for the kids,” Dennis said about bringing his family to the annual Halloween event.
A hayrack offered rides to children attending Halloweenfest.
Volunteer firefighter Steven Brumbaugh said events like Halloweenfest give the department a chance to interact with children in a positive way and share fire prevention information. It also acquaints children and the public with the equipment the fire department uses. He attended Halloweenfest at The Archway on Sunday.
Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept. hand out treats at Halloweenfest on Sunday afternoon.
