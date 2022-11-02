 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRICK OR TREAT

PHOTOS: Family Practice Associates' fun-filled Halloween event in Kearney

Family Practice Associates in Kearney hosted trick-or-treaters for a Disney-themed Halloween event. Staff made most of the decorations — “They are just so creative,” Clinic Administrator Laura Meyers said.
“What I love is that the staff has really gotten into this and are so excited to see the kids,” Meyers said.
Family Practice Associates hosted trick-or-treaters Monday early evening.

Local Kearney mother and her kids viewing a Day of the Dead shrine from the Disney movie "Coco."
Day of the Dead shrine from Disney's hit movie "Coco."
Day of the Dead shrine from Disney's hit movie "Coco." Shown in the photos are the main characters, which include, from top to bottom, Mama Imelda with Hector and their daughter Coco, then Victoria, Rosita and the twins Felipe and Oscar. The last row includes Papa Franco, Coco at the center and lastly Elena.
Family Practice staff posing as Beauty and the Beast with children in front.
A Family Practice staff member dressed as Olaf from the Disney movie "Frozen" welcomed families to the Disney Halloween event.
