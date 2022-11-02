PHOTOS: Family Practice Associates' fun-filled Halloween event in Kearney

Tags
Some guests at an isolated Airbnb south of Kearney insist the old farmhouse is haunted.
An estimated 680 gallons of propane were burned off, and firefighters monitored the leak to ensure the surrounding areas didn't get to explosive levels.
The United Way of the Kearney Area is seeking to hire its fourth executive director in the last six years. Julie Van Hoek left this week after just five months.
The $8 Special Landowner deer permit is valid only for the three-day season: Nov. 5-7. It is not valid for the November firearm season.
One of the men involved in the accident was treated at the scene.
Rodney Pesek used crafty creativity to fashion a mini excavator out of six pumpkins, metal tubing and washers. It can even move around.
Trash containers that contain yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.
Hector Diaz Perez and Abel Perez Valdivia were both sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to distribution of meth.
Dale Chihuly is known for ambitious architectural installations in cities, museums and gardens around the world.
There are lots of fun Halloween events to enjoy in the Kearney area this week.
