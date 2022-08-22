 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Class in session at University of Nebraska at Kearney

Fall semester classes began Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Blue and Gold Welcome Week will continue throughout the week with Destination Downtown taking place from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday along Central Avenue in downtown Kearney.
UNK First Day

The University of Nebraska at Kearney classes resumed Monday for the fall semester. Blue and Gold Welcome Week continues through Friday. 
