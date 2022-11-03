PHOTOS AND VIDEO: First flight for Denver Air Connection in Kearney

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Denver Air Connection will begin in Kearney on Nov. 1 and feature bookings, connections and baggage transfers that will access United Airlines’ and American Airlines’ global network.
Beginning in early January, the morning flight will leave Kearney at 7:30 a.m.
Kearney was anticipating a record 30,000 boardings when SkyWest announced in March it was dropping Kearney and 30 other cities it served with federal Essential Air Service subsidies.
Guests can enter for a chance to win one of 10 round trip tickets to Denver.
