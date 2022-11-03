 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: First flight for Denver Air Connection in Kearney

This is the first of Denver Air Connection's 12 continuous flights to Denver.
A group of passengers made the maiden voyage from the Kearney Regional Airport on Denver Air Connection’s first flight to Denver. It was the first of Denver Air Connection’s 12 continuous flights to Denver. Passenger James Richardson said, “I’m glad they were able to find a replacement, the airport is necessary to the community of Kearney.”
Donuts for Denver Air Connection's first flight in Kearney.
Kearney City Manager Mike Morgan speaks with TSA.
Ground staff confirming they are all good.
Passenger Justin Rockefeller said, “I am here for college so often have to travel from Kearney airport to get back home. I’m glad Denver air is part of the Kearney airport.”
The Kearney Regional Airport building entrance.
The Kearney Regional Airport.
Kearney Regional Airport is located at 5145 Airport Road.
