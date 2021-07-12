 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phones disrupted at Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill
0 Comments
top story

Phones disrupted at Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Phone lines at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill were reported to be down today (Monday) until further notice.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City staff and the telephone provider reportedly were working to repair the lines, but until then, if citizens need to contact the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, they are asked to call the Sanitation Division at 308-233-3206. Assistants there will help with re-directing calls.

The city staff apologized for the inconvenience the phone outage may cause.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News