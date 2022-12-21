Phelps County's give2GROW rakes in more than $1M for nonprofits

In its eleventh year, give2GROW garnered a total of $1,069,863.42. Raising vital funds for the nonprofit organizations in Phelps County, give2GROW helps bring awareness to their work and connect donors to them during this annual event.

“We are thrilled to see give2GROW raise over the $1 million for the second year in a row,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber. “I would like to thank all the nonprofits, donors and sponsors for making this year’s give2GROW another successful event. It is truly a testament to the philanthropic culture we are blessed with in Phelps County to raise this amount of vital funding for our nonprofit partners.”