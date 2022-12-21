 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phelps County's give2GROW rakes in more than $1M for nonprofits

give2GROW
Watch as we see the behind the scenes of different Giving Destinations.

HOLDREGE – The Phelps County Community Foundation’s annual giving day, give2GROW, raised over a million dollars this year.

In its eleventh year, give2GROW garnered a total of $1,069,863.42. Raising vital funds for the nonprofit organizations in Phelps County, give2GROW helps bring awareness to their work and connect donors to them during this annual event.

“We are thrilled to see give2GROW raise over the $1 million for the second year in a row,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber. “I would like to thank all the nonprofits, donors and sponsors for making this year’s give2GROW another successful event. It is truly a testament to the philanthropic culture we are blessed with in Phelps County to raise this amount of vital funding for our nonprofit partners.”

In addition to the money raised through donations, the 86 participating organizations received a proportional share of the $100,000 match pool provided by the Phelps County Community Foundation.

The 12h annual give2GROW will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The top 10 organization Totals for 2022 are:

1. Legacy Christian School — $121,619.46

2. South Central Area Recovery (SCAR) — $77,839.82

3. Don Sjogren Community YMCA — $74,928.45

4. Citizens for Bronze Art — $51,174.25

5. Nebraska Prairie Museum — $42,718.33

6. Christian Charity Fund — $37,439.74

7. Holdrege Animal Shelter/Rescue — $36,910.06

8. Phelps Community Pantry — $36,266.64

9. Prairie Home Cemetery Association — $33,436.88

10. Christian Homes Care Community — $29,829.13

Kara Faber

Faber
