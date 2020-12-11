Phelps County Sheriff warns of school bus stop signal violations before, and after, school bus crash

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown notified Samuelson, and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol have been patrolling more in the county, Samuelson said. The Sheriff’s Office had five citations Dec. 3 and five before 11 a.m. last Friday.

“I think it’s just not this area. I think it’s statewide,” Samuelson said. “With the crops out they think they can see no one is coming, and they can just shoot right through (stop signs).”

Anytime the stop sign on a school bus is flashing and the bus is stopped, motorists must stop. The only time a vehicle doesn’t have to stop is if the vehicle is on the opposite of a divided highway, Samuelson said.

Officers are continuing to patrol throughout the county and to work different areas on different days. Bus drivers also take extra precautions to keep children safe. A paraprofessional rides on the bus with the Bertrand preschoolers to make sure each child is strapped into a five-point harness and that they get on and off the bus safely. Drivers also pull into driveways or yards if possible.

The accident in a neighboring community is a wakeup call, Brown said.