Phelps County Sheriff warns of school bus stop signal violations before, and after, school bus crash

LOOMIS — One day after Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson issued a statement on Facebook warning citizens about the repercussions of violating school bus stop signal, a Loomis school bus collided with a pickup that failed to stop at a stop sign Dec. 3.
According to a press release, Jacob Smith, 19, of Lexington was driving a pickup northbound when he failed to stop at a stop sign on 747 and F Road in Loomis. The eastbound school bus driven by Dennis Reese, 65, of Loomis attempted to stop when he saw the pickup’s headlights but struck the pickup on the driver’s side. The pickup entered the east ditch, traveling into a field and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels.
Both vehicles were a total loss, and Smith only sustained minor injuries. Reese and seven children were examined by Overton EMS, which responded to the accident. There were no injuries reported on the bus. The Phelps and Dawson County Sheriff’s offices also responded to the scene. Smith was cited and released.
Bertrand Community School Superintendent Jason Brown said drivers violating school bus stop signs has become a more common occurrence the past six weeks in the Bertrand area as well.
“We are seeing it mostly in town. Our preschool, we have morning and afternoon preschool. Our bus does the preschool pickup in town. That is where a lot of it is happening,” said Brown.
Brown notified Samuelson, and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol have been patrolling more in the county, Samuelson said. The Sheriff’s Office had five citations Dec. 3 and five before 11 a.m. last Friday.
“I think it’s just not this area. I think it’s statewide,” Samuelson said. “With the crops out they think they can see no one is coming, and they can just shoot right through (stop signs).”
Anytime the stop sign on a school bus is flashing and the bus is stopped, motorists must stop. The only time a vehicle doesn’t have to stop is if the vehicle is on the opposite of a divided highway, Samuelson said.
Officers are continuing to patrol throughout the county and to work different areas on different days. Bus drivers also take extra precautions to keep children safe. A paraprofessional rides on the bus with the Bertrand preschoolers to make sure each child is strapped into a five-point harness and that they get on and off the bus safely. Drivers also pull into driveways or yards if possible.
The accident in a neighboring community is a wakeup call, Brown said.
“We want to make sure our kids are safe. Those stop arms on those vehicles are there for a reason. Follow the law. Watch for kids. We don’t want any accidents to happen,” he added.
