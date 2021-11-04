Phelps County sheriff stresses seat-belt safety for fewer fatalities

According to a sheriff’s office press release, more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of motor vehicle crashes, so deputies will work overtime making certain motorists are buckled up.

“These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” according to the sheriff’s department release. The enforcement campaign is intended to help reduce fatal and serious injury crashes and increase seat-belt usage in Nebraska. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend buckle up, every trip, every time, said the U.S. Department of Transportation and Nebraska Department of Highway Safety, which are providing the $1,100 to cover the deputies’ overtime during the crackdown from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28.