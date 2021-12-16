 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phelps County Sheriff cracking down on drunks in ‘Drive Sober’ mobilization
0 Comments
top story

Phelps County Sheriff cracking down on drunks in ‘Drive Sober’ mobilization

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — Law enforcement officers on Friday will launch a nationwide push to discourage drunk driving and to get drunk drivers off the road.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement mobilization will run through Jan. 1, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, which is among the area agencies participating in the crack down.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office awarded Phelps County a grant worth $2,551 to pay some of the expenses associated with the mobilization. This funding is for deputy’s overtime hours, according to a press release.

In 2019, there were 10,142 alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities. During 2019, every 52 minutes, one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to be sober and be a part of the solution during the 2021 holiday season.

“Always driver sober, and insist your friends and family do the same,” said the Phelps County press release. “Call for a sober driver if you need to. You, or any of the important people in your life, do not want to spend the holidays behind bars or worse be in a serious injury accident because of driving impaired.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This new driving system allows people with disabilities to drive solely with their hands

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News