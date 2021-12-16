Phelps County Sheriff cracking down on drunks in ‘Drive Sober’ mobilization

HOLDREGE — Law enforcement officers on Friday will launch a nationwide push to discourage drunk driving and to get drunk drivers off the road.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement mobilization will run through Jan. 1, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, which is among the area agencies participating in the crack down.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office awarded Phelps County a grant worth $2,551 to pay some of the expenses associated with the mobilization. This funding is for deputy’s overtime hours, according to a press release.

In 2019, there were 10,142 alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities. During 2019, every 52 minutes, one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to be sober and be a part of the solution during the 2021 holiday season.

“Always driver sober, and insist your friends and family do the same,” said the Phelps County press release. “Call for a sober driver if you need to. You, or any of the important people in your life, do not want to spend the holidays behind bars or worse be in a serious injury accident because of driving impaired.