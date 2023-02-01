Phelps County sees growth in manufacturing, return to normalcy in 2022

KEARNEY – Five years ago, Ron Tillery would drive through downtown Holdrege after he got off work, and most of the businesses were closed for the day.

On a recent evening, Tillery drove through the community, and the town was bustling with activity. Stores were open for business, and multiple restaurants had patrons stopping for dinner.

“That’s different than several years ago when everything rolls up at five o’clock. I’m really happy to see that. That means that there’s just more vitality in the community, and people are getting out in our community, instead of going someplace else,” said Tillery, the executive director of the Phelps County Development Corporation.

When reflecting on 2022 business and the economy in Phelps County, Tillery described it as a return to normal after experiencing a surge in retail sales during the pandemic.

“Things seem to have leveled out a bit. There were still some COVID-related influences, but I feel like 2022 was more of a return to normal, and we’re expecting more normal in 2023,” Tillery said.

PCDC exceeded budgeted revenues, and expenditures ended the year below budget. In terms of project opportunities in the community, Tillery said there are currently 16 open projects. Phelps County is a finalist for at least two of those opportunities.

“We’ve got to be able to do a lot of things at one time, and business recruitment is what people typically think of when you mention economic development. But working with the people that are already here and have already invested in the market is always our top priority,” Tillery said. “We have several large employers in our community that are growing, doing well and need different kinds of assistance for them to continue to invest and grow here.”

Becton Dickinson experienced major growth in 2022 with the establishment of its spinoff company, embecta, in Holdrege. The largest manufacturer of the world’s insulin syringes, embecta employs more than 700 workers in Nebraska. More than 75% of the world’s insulin syringes are manufactured at the Holdrege facility. About 70% of the current building is occupied by embecta while BD occupies the other 30%, said Tillery. However, BD has acquired the former Artistic Woven Labels facility. The building is undergoing a $15 million renovation that will provide more operational areas for BD.

The medical sector in Holdrege has also seen investment and growth with Phelps Memorial Health Center adding a new cardiac catheterization lab while renovating the imaging department to add an in-house PET scanner and renovating the ortho/spine clinic at Phelps Memorial Plaza. In 2023, construction will begin on the second level above the Phelps Medical Group clinic. The space will be a larger specialty clinic that will accommodate more patient and minor procedure rooms for visiting specialists.

“The medical community is very robust and growing in whole, and that’s also a big stimulus on the rest of our economy,” Tillery said.

With growing businesses, PCDC is focused on recruiting new residents and providing more housing opportunities. One way the community is hoping to recruit new employees is by working with high school students through different training programs.

In 2020, PCDC partnered with Janssen Auto Group, Central Community College, Holdrege Public Schools and ESU 11 to offer an automotive technology class to high school juniors and seniors to earn dual high school and college credits. They are partnering with area high schools and AXIOS, a local nonprofit organization that works to connect students to high-demand jobs, to develop job shadowing and internship opportunities in the community.

Providing housing for residents is another top priority for PCDC. Phelps County has about 1,700 residents that are outbound commuters, but there are 2,200 people that are inbound commuters, Tillery noted.

“We view those 2,200 people that are driving in to work here as opportunities,” he said. “We work with employers to offer incentives to convert those commuters into homebuyers. Over the last six years, we’ve converted over 300 people to residents through that program. It’s called the GO Home Program.”

In order to provide affordable housing in the county, PCDC ‘s Crew Subdivision currently has six houses under construction with 13 additional lots to be developed. PCDC recently purchased a parcel of land west of the former Shopko building that they plan to develop into a housing subdivision as well. Tillery hopes to break ground on that lot in 2024.

Tillery is proud of the foundation Phelps County is building, and he is optimistic many projects will come to fruition this year.

“What we’ve been doing over the past couple of years, I’m really pleased with it. If people take a moment to pause and reflect on what downtown looked like five years ago and what’s been done since, there’s just a lot of fresh and refreshed-looking buildings downtown that have businesses in them that didn’t before,” he added.