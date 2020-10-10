Phelps County sees alarming rise in COVID-19

KEARNEY — Jeremy Eschlimann, health director for Two Rivers Public Health District, is urging Phelps County residents to hold no social gatherings unless absolutely necessary, and to limit such gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
He’s hoping to stop the rapid rise in cases of COVID-19. Such cases also are spiking in the Kearney area, but his remarks Friday afternoon were directed at Phelps County.
As of Friday morning, Phelps County had 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 new cases in the last four days: seven new cases Thursday, 13 Wednesday, five Tuesday and one on Monday.
He said he hesitates to use the term “hot spot,” but Holdrege, the county seat with a population of 5,439 people, is one of several areas of concern.
The weekly Two Rivers’ risk dial remains in the elevated level but has moved closer to the highest, or “pandemic,” level.
Younger people are being hard hit.
In the past month, Phelps County has seen the most cases — 23 — in people aged 19 to 23, followed by 20 cases each in age groups 40-49 and 50-59.
Eschliman also noted a large increase of cases in Buffalo County, which last week moved ahead of Dawson County in having the most cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area. Other Two Rivers counties are Franklin, Gosper, Harlan and Kearney.
Eschliman said that acute care hospitals in this area are nearing capacity due to COVID-19. He said Two Rivers is working closely with Kearney leaders to “get a better handle on the virus in this area,” but he urged people not to give in to what he called “pandemic fatigue.”
He said, “We want to stress the urgency of following safety protocols. We can’t emphasize enough that masks are essential at this time.”
Other protocols include washing hands and social distancing, or maintaining at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
“This virus can be controlled, but we cannot relax our efforts. We all need to remain focused on the end result, which is life getting back to normal,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.