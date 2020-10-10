Phelps County sees alarming rise in COVID-19

KEARNEY — Jeremy Eschlimann, health director for Two Rivers Public Health District, is urging Phelps County residents to hold no social gatherings unless absolutely necessary, and to limit such gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

He’s hoping to stop the rapid rise in cases of COVID-19. Such cases also are spiking in the Kearney area, but his remarks Friday afternoon were directed at Phelps County.

As of Friday morning, Phelps County had 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 new cases in the last four days: seven new cases Thursday, 13 Wednesday, five Tuesday and one on Monday.

He said he hesitates to use the term “hot spot,” but Holdrege, the county seat with a population of 5,439 people, is one of several areas of concern.

The weekly Two Rivers’ risk dial remains in the elevated level but has moved closer to the highest, or “pandemic,” level.

Younger people are being hard hit.

In the past month, Phelps County has seen the most cases — 23 — in people aged 19 to 23, followed by 20 cases each in age groups 40-49 and 50-59.