Phelps County part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Phelps County part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

HOLDREGE — The National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization will begin Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $2,500 to participate with this mobilization. This funding is for deputy’s overtime hours through the grant period to utilize high visibility enforcement. This mini-grant was awarded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, 38% of fatalities in traffic crashes involved a drunken driver. There were 451 crash fatalities nationwide, 45% of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking .01-plus blood alcohol concentration.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office encourages planning ahead for a sober driver. Call law enforcement at 911 if a drunken driver is on the roadway.

