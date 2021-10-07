 Skip to main content
Phelps County now represented by Sen. Steve Halloran after redistricting
Phelps County now represented by Sen. Steve Halloran after redistricting

LINCOLN — With the results of the 2021 special legislative session for redistricting most of Phelps County will transition immediately from state Sen. Dave Murman’s Legislative District 38 to District 33.

The district will now be represented by state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings. Murman is from Glenvil.

State Sen. Steve Halloran, District 33

State Sen. Steve Halloran

District: 33

From: Hastings

Party: Republican

The exception is the city of Holdrege, which remains in District 38. While Murman lost Kearney and Phelps counties, he gained Furnas, Harlan and Red Willow counties.

“The population shift from west to east necessitated that change be made,” Murman said, “but I am confident that my former constituents will be in good hands with Sen. Halloran.”

Murman noted that he has known Halloran for a number of years, and that they come from similar backgrounds. He said they share the same conservative outlook on most issues.

Murman said Kearney and Phelps county constituents may contact Halloran at 402-471-2712 or at shalloran@leg.ne.gov.

