Phelps County man sentenced for meth possession with intent to distribute
Phelps County man sentenced for meth possession with intent to distribute

Wednesday and today, about 200 law officers from across Nebraska were at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney learning how they can collaborate with other agencies and at all levels to combat meth.

FUNK — A Funk man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for possession of methamphetamine.

David James Burke, 32, of Funk, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison by Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

Upon his release from prison, he will serve four years of supervised release. He also will forfeit $6,480 in United States currency.

On Oct. 23, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol obtained a search warrant for Burke’s residence in Funk. During the execution of the search warrant at Burke’s residence, law enforcement officers found a pill bottle containing 54.42 grams of methamphetamine and $6,480 dollars in U.S. currency. Law enforcement also seized a Taurus 357 magnum revolver from the armrest of the couch in the living room. Burke’s sentence was enhanced for possessing the firearm.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

