Phelps County man dies of COVID-19; 119th person to die in Two Rivers area

KEARNEY — A man in his 90s from Phelps County has become the 119th person to die of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since the COVID record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.
His death was reported early Friday afternoon.
“With the increased availability of COVID vaccines, we are moving closer to life returning to normal. Unfortunately, we will still have occasional loss of life. We are working diligently to try to reduce these losses,” said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director.
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
