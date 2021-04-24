 Skip to main content
Phelps County man dies of COVID-19; 119th person to die in Two Rivers area
Phelps County man dies of COVID-19; 119th person to die in Two Rivers area

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY — A man in his 90s from Phelps County has become the 119th person to die of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since the COVID record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.

His death was reported early Friday afternoon.

“With the increased availability of COVID vaccines, we are moving closer to life returning to normal. Unfortunately, we will still have occasional loss of life. We are working diligently to try to reduce these losses,” said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director.

Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

