Phelps County looking for 100-year farm families to honor
Farmer moving hay bales

A farmer uses a tractor to transport four big round bales at a time to rows he was creating along a nearby windbreak east of Amherst last Wednesday. New Nebraska Farm Bureau estimates of export tariff impacts on Nebraska ag commodities include $9.6 million in trade losses for alfalfa.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

HOLDREGE —The Phelps County Ag Society and all area ag societies are seeking the identity of pioneer farm families.

Those who qualify will receive the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award during area county fairs this summer. This special award honors Phelps County farm families whose land has been owned by members of the same family for 100 years or longer. Also being recognized this year with the Heritage Farm Award are farm families who have held ownership of land consecutively within the same family for 150 years.

These programs are cosponsored by the Aksarben Foundation and the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Each recipient for either award will receive an engraved plaque and a gatepost marker as permanent recognition of their milestone.

Eligible families may pick up nomination forms at the Phelps County Extension Office, 1308 Second St. in Holdrege, or visit aksarben.org/farm-family-awards.

Nominations must be submitted no later than March 31 to area ag societies to be forwarded to the state committee. Online applications may be submitted up to May 1.

