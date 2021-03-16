Phelps County looking for 100-year farm families to honor

HOLDREGE —The Phelps County Ag Society and all area ag societies are seeking the identity of pioneer farm families.

Those who qualify will receive the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award during area county fairs this summer. This special award honors Phelps County farm families whose land has been owned by members of the same family for 100 years or longer. Also being recognized this year with the Heritage Farm Award are farm families who have held ownership of land consecutively within the same family for 150 years.

These programs are cosponsored by the Aksarben Foundation and the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Each recipient for either award will receive an engraved plaque and a gatepost marker as permanent recognition of their milestone.

Eligible families may pick up nomination forms at the Phelps County Extension Office, 1308 Second St. in Holdrege, or visit aksarben.org/farm-family-awards.

Nominations must be submitted no later than March 31 to area ag societies to be forwarded to the state committee. Online applications may be submitted up to May 1.