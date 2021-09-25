Phelps County hit hard with 691 new COVID cases in two weeks

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 367 cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region for Sept. 17-23.
Hardest-hit is Phelps County, with 691 new cases among its population of 9,034 in the last 14 days, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS does not report new weekly cases. In the last 14 days, DHHS figures for new cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region are:
— Phelps County: 691
— Dawson County: 609
— Buffalo County: 534
— Kearney County: 366
— Gosper County: 347
— Franklin County: 333
— Harlan County: 116
Every Friday, Two Rivers publishes seven-day “rolling averages” of new cases per 100,000 population. As of Friday, those are:
— Phelps County: 80.65
— Dawson County: 59.94
— Buffalo County: 53.22
— Franklin County: 38.36
— Kearney County: 37.39
— Gosper County: 28.72
—Harlan County: 12.68
Two Rivers said testing facility/health care providers are responsible for notifying patients of test results. Those who test positive will receive a letter with isolation and quarantine recommendations.
The facility enters the results into the system that goes to the state reporting center. Once the state receives those test results, Two Rivers is notified. This process can take 48-72 hours to complete.
Two Rivers tries to track the source of all cases of COVID-19, but due to staff and funding shortages, it is becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 case investigations. People under 18 who test positive, and individuals 70 and older, are being contacted as time allows.