Phelps County hit hard with 691 new COVID cases in two weeks

—Harlan County: 12.68

Two Rivers said testing facility/health care providers are responsible for notifying patients of test results. Those who test positive will receive a letter with isolation and quarantine recommendations.

The facility enters the results into the system that goes to the state reporting center. Once the state receives those test results, Two Rivers is notified. This process can take 48-72 hours to complete.

Two Rivers tries to track the source of all cases of COVID-19, but due to staff and funding shortages, it is becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 case investigations. People under 18 who test positive, and individuals 70 and older, are being contacted as time allows.