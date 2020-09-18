Phelps County deputies 45 drivers during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office recently completed its alcohol enforcement activity “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The campaign ran Aug. 21-Sept. 7. The $2,500 grant to pay for Phelps County deputies’ overtime enforcement was awarded by the highway safety division of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The deputies had 45 traffic stops during the grant period. One arrest was made for driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense. They also were cited for child abuse, having children in the vehicle while driving impaired. Nine citations were issued for speeding.

Other notable activity during the grant period includes a one-vehicle rollover accident. The owner of the vehicle was given a citation for acts declared unlawful, giving consent for an unlicensed driver to drive their vehicle. Minor injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

The selective overtime enforcement activity’s objective is to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes related to impaired driving.