Phelps County Community Foundation's give2GROW Thursday

HOLDREGE ­— After making give2GROW a contactless event in 2020, give2GROW is returning as an in-person event just in time to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Phelps County Community Foundation office will open at 8 a.m. Thursday for donors to contribute to their favorite Phelps County nonprofits. Enbridge is sponsoring breakfast in the morning, and Great Western Bank will be providing lunch. Later in the day, Lost Way Brewery will be in the office with the give2GROW beer “PhilanTropical” and some other brews.

“Although last year’s give2GROW was still impactful, the energy of the day was lacking without our board members and donors coming in and out of our office all day long. The PCCF staff is excited to welcome everyone back into our office,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber.

The following are way donors can give:

- Mail: PCCF 424 Garfield St. Holdrege, NE 68949

- Drop-off: Donations can be dropped off at the PCCF office during regular business hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. After hours, donations may be placed in the secure mailbox located to the right of the front door.